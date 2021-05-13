Highland League: Ross Still rejoins Inverurie Locos from Huntly

Inverurie Locos have signed midfielder Ross Still from Huntly.

The 26-year-old has left Christie Park after five years to return to Harlaw Park, where he played for Locos from 2013 to 2015.

Still scored 26 times in 126 appearances for Huntly and Inverurie manager Andy Low believes he will be fine signing for the Railwaymen.

He said: “We are delighted to get Ross signed up with the club and he fits the type of player that we are keen to work with, and I think he will be a fantastic addition to Inverurie Locos.

“Ross has been a very consistent performer for Huntly over the last few years and has progressed each year into a very good Highland League player.

“He comes into the group now with plenty of experience but still only 26 years old and reaching the best years of his career. He is an ambitious lad, and is looking to push on and compete for trophies which I hope we can do.

“Ross will bring attributes to the team that we were keen to strengthen, he is a powerful box to box midfield player that scores goals from that area of the park, whilst also improving us physically.

“Having lost Ryan Stott and with Eric Watson retiring, we were also keen to improve the balance of the team on the left side, and his versatility will be a valuable for us.

“I believe he will complement the squad that we have and I am looking forward to working with him. Our thanks to Allan Hale and all at Huntly FC for facilitating the move.”

Huntly manager Allan Hale is disappointed to lose Still and added: “As a club we are clearly disappointed to lose a player of Ross’ ability.

“However, as Ross was out of contract at the end of the season he feels now is the right time to start a new chapter with Inverurie Locos.

“I’ve only worked with Ross for a short period but within that time he has been an outstanding professional, been an integral member of our squad and someone I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with.

“Ross has served Huntly very well throughout his time with the club and therefore we thank Ross for his contribution over the years and we wish him well at Locos.”