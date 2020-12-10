Highland League: Record holder Neil Gauld hoping for more cup success

He holds a piece of Scottish Cup history and Inverurie Locos striker Neil Gauld hopes he can continue his good record in the competition.

The Railwaymen face Lowland League East Stirlingshire at the Falkirk Stadium in the second preliminary round this weekend.

Gauld has been a prolific scorer in the Scottish Cup down the years and he set the record for the quickest hat-trick in the tournament with his treble in a second round replay against Clachnacuddin in October 2011 clocked at five minutes 50 seconds.

He said: “As far as I’m aware I still hold the record. It was one of those where nobody else had really thought about it or looked at the timings of a hat-trick.

“It’s always nice to have because it’s a great competition so to have any sort of record in it is really nice.

“We were 2-0 down at half-time and I scored three in about six minutes and it took us from 2-0 to 3-2 up so that’s a highlight for me.

“We didn’t realise at the time how quick it was, it was only when people started looking into it that I heard it might be a record.

“I don’t think it was videoed so I don’t think the SFA were able to put an exact time on it and they were going on the basis of the timings from people at the game.

“So although I’ve got the record it’s maybe not set in stone because there isn’t the footage – but I’ll still claim it.

“I’ve always had quite a good record in the Scottish Cup and hopefully that continues.

“All that matters is whether we get through or not, but if I manage to get a goal or two to help us with that then it’s all the better.

“But it’s all about the team doing well and hopefully we can into the next round.”

East Stirlingshire are fourth in the Lowland League – just two points behind leaders Kelty Hearts – and their squad contains the likes of former Dons Nicky Low and Gregg Wylde, as well as ex-Peterhead striker Andy Rodgers.

Gauld is expecting a tough game, but is hoping progression could be the start of a run which sees Inverurie draw a Premiership side.

They previously faced top flight opposition in Motherwell in 2009 and he added: “We’re definitely expecting a tough game and they’re probably a better side now in the Lowland League than they were in the Scottish Leagues.

“There are a few boys there who have played to a high level like Nicky Low who was at Aberdeen, so they’re a good side and we’ll need to be at our best,

“Every year you go into the Scottish Cup hoping to face a Premiership side, so the Motherwell game is probably a highlight.

“Although we got beat, it was good to be able to play against them.”