Highland League: Plenty to ponder for interim boss Craig Stewart at Deveronvale

Interim manager Craig Stewart says is there a lot he would need to think about if he was offered the Deveronvale job.

However, it is something he would consider having received the blessing of former boss Steve Dolan.

The Banffers take on Keith at Princess Royal Park tomorrow with Stewart in charge for the time being.

Dolan left Deveronvale earlier this week after five years as manager having been told his contract wouldn’t be renewed at the end of the season.

Stewart was his first-team coach and then assistant manager and Dolan has said publicly that he believes he is the best person for the job.

If he was to be offered it by Vale’s board Stewart says there would be a lot to consider and said: “It’s a job that I would bite somebody’s hand off for.

“However, if I was to be offered it there is a lot I would need to think about and whether it was the best thing for me, the best thing for the players and the best thing for the club at the minute.

“I would need to have a discussion with the board, but it’s not up to me, although I wouldn’t rule myself out.”

On the supportive comments from Dolan backing him to be his successor, Stewart added: “Myself and Steve have had several conversations and I wouldn’t expect anything else from him.

“I’ve got my own mind as well and I’ve always said that if Steve went I would go as well and I’ve said that publicly and I do stand by that.

“But Steve saying what he’s said earlier this week encouraging me to go for it means a lot and if it came to the point where I was offered it then it makes my decision a lot harder.

“I am quite loyal and if Steve hadn’t had that conversation or said otherwise then I wouldn’t even have considered it.

“We’ve been through five years together which is quite a period of time. I really appreciate the comments Steve has made publicly and I wouldn’t expect anything else from him.

“Our friendship will continue regardless of what I do.”

Stewart admits seeing Dolan leave the club was a shock, but he now has to focus on trying to lead Vale to their first win of the season against Keith tomorrow.

He said: “I was very surprised to see Steve go, I must admit it. I’m gutted for him as well because he put in a huge amount of work and effort into the job he did.

“Keith have started well and I’m sure Andy (Roddie) and Tommy (Wilson) will have them well-drilled like they did during their time at Huntly.

“But if we play as well as we can then I’m confident we can get something out of the game.”