Highland League meet to discuss future form

The Highland League will meet tonight to decide on the make-up of the division for next season.

The league are holding their annual general meeting in Lossiemouth this evening.

Following Cove Rangers’ promotion to League Two through the pyramid play-offs the league is now left with 17 teams.

As result chiefs will tonight discuss the options for how north football’s premier division will run next season.

Three options are set to be considered at the AGM. One is to run with 17 teams, meaning each side would have two free weekends over the course of the campaign.

Another would be allowing Inverness Caley Thistle’s colts team to join the league.

The Caley Jags have expressed an interest to the Highland League already of fielding an Under-18 team in the division next term.

Boss John Robertson reckons it would help the players’ development and bridge the gap between youth and first-team football.

Inverness first-team coach and U18s manager Barry Wilson said: “John Robertson has spoken to the Highland League and has put forward a proposal.

“We’re waiting to hear. We would be playing against men which would allow players to learn the physical aspect of the game.”

The other alternative up for discussion is inviting applications from other clubs.