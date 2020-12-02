Highland League: Low salutes Reid’s contribution to Locos following his departure

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low has hailed Andy Reid as the best goalkeeper to play for the club following his departure.

The 35-year-old has opted to leave Harlaw Park after two spells with the Railwaymen.

The first was from 2008-2015 before he rejoined the Garioch outfit three years ago.

Reid did start Inverurie’s first two games of the season in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Low said: “Having had the time away from football during the pandemic I think he’s felt the time is right to stop playing.

“We’re very disappointed because he’s a top goalie and a good guy. He’s been a team mate of mine and I’ve coached him and our relationship remains the same.

“I’m disappointed to lose him, but I felt at the start of this pandemic we would lose people to Highland League football and that’s proved to be the case.

“I don’t say this lightly, but in my opinion he’s been the best keeper to play for Inverurie.

“His consistency is probably the thing you look at with Andy because he very rarely makes a mistake and he’ll be a big miss.

“I’m delighted we’ve got Morgan Cook who is more than deserving of an opportunity to go and prove himself.”

Low is ready to give youngster Morgan Cook – who signed a contract extension until 2024 earlier this week – his chance between the posts, but is also prepared to bring in another goalkeeper to provide competition.

He added: “I want to give Morgan an opportunity because he deserves it. We’re fortunate John Farquhar our goalkeeping coach can cover us, he was still playing for Huntly last season which tells you his quality.

“I’m comfortable with the situation, but I’ll be having a look at things to see if we can make it competitive for Morgan over the next few years.”