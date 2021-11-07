Highland League: Locos hit Wick for six as champions Brora move into contention

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings hailed his side’s killer instinct after watching his team put Wick Academy to the sword at Harmsworth Park.

Three goals in each half secured an excellent 6-0 win for Locos at Wick and Hastings was thrilled to see his side maintain their performance for the full 90 minutes.

He said: “I’m very happy with the result. Wick is a tough place to go to so to score six goals, keep a clean sheet, and get some young lads on the pitch too is a good day’s work for us.

“We were down to the bare bones and had a few boys playing out of position but that is the sort of challenges you face and I enjoy it.

“I’ve never been one to sit on something to see the lads go out there in the second half and keep going was really pleasing. We need to get as much out of every game as possible and that is the mentality I’m trying to get into everyone at the club.

“You see lots of games where a team is 3-0 up at half-time and ends 3-0 or maybe 4-0 but we didn’t settle for what we had. We kept going and scored some quality goals.

“Kieran Shanks got his hat-trick which was a fine reward for him. He has been working hard in training and it is paying dividends where it matters on the pitch.”

Locos were 3-0 up after 30 minutes in a one-sided encounter.

Mark Souter converted the rebound to put Inverurie in front before Ross Still headed home the second goal. Wick’s plight worsened when Gordon McNab was red carded for a second bookable offence before Shanks opened his account on the half hour mark.

Robert Ward made it 4-0 just after the hour mark before Shanks netted the fifth from close range 20 minutes from time.

The striker completed his hat-trick with an injury-time strike as Locos moved to within six points of leaders Fraserburgh.

Hastings said: “The league table is really bunching together now at the top and it’s good to see. I’ve said to the players we have to take care of our own business and then see what happens, and we’re doing that.

“We’re on a good run at the moment and feeling confident. I’ve said since I arrived I feel we have a good quality squad here.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done but of course it’s always pleasing when you are getting performances and results on the way to where we want to be.”

Champions Brora Rangers moved to within 10 points of leaders Fraserburgh following their 4-0 win against Turriff United at Dudgeon Park.

Brora have played two games less than the league leaders and will put themselves firmly back in the hunt if they can win their matches in hand but manager Craig Campbell is refusing to look too far ahead.

He said: “We keep saying to the players to take it one game at a time, get a win as each game comes and see where it takes us.

“It’s a really competitive league this year as the top of the table now shows after the results at the weekend but we just have to concentrate on ourselves and trying to win each game as it comes.”

Two goals from defender Colin Williamson, both from corners, put Brora 2-0 up at half-time before Andy Macrae made it 3-0. Caley Thistle’s on-loan midfielder Harry Hennem came off the bench to round off the scoring.

Campbell said: “The conditions were quite challenging due to the strong winds but I was delighted with the performance.

“Given how tough it was we played some decent football and it ended up being quite comfortable for us in the end.

“We could have scored a few more goals but to score four goals and keep a clean sheet is pleasing.”