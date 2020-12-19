Highland League: Buckie Thistle building well for future – Lewis MacKinnon

Buckie Thistle assistant boss Lewis MacKinnon has high hopes for the Jags improving young stars.

MacKinnon feels Buckie have put the right moves into action to bring together a squad for the future, which can challenge for honours at Victoria Park.

He points to the recruitment of young defenders Sam Morrison and Jack Murray – both ex-Ross County players – and another former Staggies’ trainee in forward Marcus Goodall.

They also have Scotland Schoolboys goalkeeper Lee Herbert, who has started this season between the posts in the absence of Daniel Bell.

Buckie, who are due to travel to Rothes today, are building well for the future, according to MacKinnon.

He said: “The squad has been developing for the last two years and we’ve been improving. We’ve made two or three additions each year with a lot of younger guys and they are progressing more and more.

“It’s been a work in progress and I think this season it will come to fruition. Jack (Murray) and Sam (Morrison) are both young lads out of full-time football and can be top centre-halves in the Highland League for years.

“We’ve got a young left back in Marc McLauchlan and on the right, Joe McCabe is in his early-20s. It’s such a young team that have taken a while to gel and get used to Highland League football.”

Goodall has been carrying an injury of late but Buckie hope to have him available for the trip to Mackessack Park, with Steven Ross their only long-term absentee.

MacKinnon has been impressed with the way Rothes have grown into one of the Highland League’s top sides.

He added: “Rothes used to be down there as the whipping boys of the league. They’ve had a bit of investment in the club, which helps, but getting Ross Jack in last year was a great coup for them.

“We played Rothes in the Highland League Cup final a few weeks ago and we didn’t play well. We need to put that right.”