Highland League: Leaders Fraserburgh leave it late; Inverurie Locos edge Nairn County

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie praised the mentality of his players after they snatched a 2-1 victory against Clachnacuddin.

Scott Barbour’s 90th minute goal gave the Breedon Highland League leaders the points at Grant Street Park.

Cowie said: “I’m delighted with the win because it looked like we wouldn’t get it.

“Clach are a really good side who knocked the ball about really well and caused us problems.

“But even with 10 men we didn’t stop and kept going until the end and thankfully Scott got a winner for us.

“We’ve shown if we go behind we will keep going until the final whistle goes.

“If you get that mentality from the players then you’ve always got a chance of getting something.”

Lewis Duncan fired the Broch ahead in the first minute, but James Anderson’s header from Scott Morrison’s cross restored parity on 10 minutes.

Fraserburgh were reduced to 10 men in the second half with Kieran Simpson receiving a second booking from referee Gordon Seago, but Barbour’s late finish gave them the points.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “When you concede after 20 seconds against the team that’s top of the league you think ‘here we go, what’s going to happen?’

“But we regrouped and didn’t panic and we went toe-to-toe with a very good team and had a go at them.

“The top teams are ruthless and Fraserburgh were ruthless at the end and that was the difference.”

Gauld’s goal the difference as Locos edge County

Richard Hastings was happy after Inverurie Locos made it four Breedon Highland League wins in succession by defeating Nairn County 1-0 at Station Park.

Neil Gauld’s close range finish just after the quarter hour mark was the difference between the sides.

Nairn’s Adam Porritt was sent off by referee Harry Bruce in the second half after collecting two bookings.

Locos manager Hastings said: “Nairn made it difficult for us, but created some chances, kept a clean sheet and got three points so I’m very happy with that.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up and it was important we got a win.

“Momentum, consistency and belief are all things you want and they all come hand in hand with winning games.

“The boys had to dig deep and it’s our first clean sheet so I’m delighted.”

Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp said: “It was a hard fought game and it was the first time this season we’ve worked as hard as that.

“I was delighted with the effort we put in, what we’ve shown in previous seasons we showed again which was pleasing for me.

“I wasn’t happy with the way the game was officiated at all. Managers go to meetings every year where you learn the laws of the game.

“But we’re seeing something different to what goes on at these meetings.”