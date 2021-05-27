Highland League: Defender Kieran Adams rejoins Inverurie Locos

Defender Kieran Adams has returned to Inverurie Locos.

The centre-back, who played at Harlaw Park from 2011 until 2017 before moving to Huntly, has signed a contract until the summer of 2024.

Adams, who also turned out for Buckie Thistle, returns to Inverurie from Bridge of Don Thistle.

Adams’ return is the latest in a series of moves the club has made ahead of the new Highland League season.

Neil McLean, Neil Gauld and Andy Hunter all signed contract extensions at the end of March, while Kieran Shanks put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this month.

The Harlaw Park side also recently re-signed midfielder Ross Still from Huntly.

Locos did, however, lose midfielder Hamish Ritchie after the midfielder joined League One side Peterhead on a two-year contract following a successful loan spell.

