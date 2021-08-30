Highland League: Keith sting Jags; Wick make it five draws out of seven

Keith made it seven points out of nine under new manager Craig Ewen with a 2-0 win against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Przemyslaw Nawrocki got the ball rolling for the Maroons with a first half strike before Michael Selfridge doubled the advantage with his second half counter.

Since taking the reins at Kynoch Park Ewen has led the Moray outfit to a draw with Huntly and victories against Wick Academy and the Grantown Jags.

Ewen said: “I’m really pleased, since getting beat 10-0 by Buckie we’ve had four games and only conceded one goal.

“Defensively as a group they’ve shown a lot of character to bounce back and record three clean sheets out of four.

Goal ⚽️ @JagsStfc 0 v Keith FC 2 (Selfridge) — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) August 28, 2021

“I’m really pleased with the work-rate and everything the boys are giving us.

“It’s a difficult venue to win at so to get the three was really good and I’m delighted.

“There’s a good buzz about the group and we’re very happy.

“You try to set little targets as you go along.

“Getting seven points from nine since coming in is something I’m over the moon with because the games haven’t been easy.

“The players have applied themselves really well, we’ve tried to make subtle changes here and there but we’re delighted with how things are going and I couldn’t have asked for a much better start.”

A familiar feeling at Harmsworth Park

Wick Academy boss Gary Manson was left frustrated after his side had to settle for their fifth draw in their opening seven games in the Highland League.

The Scorries were leading Deveronvale 2-0 at Harmsworth Park thanks to goals from David Allan and Steven Anderson early in the second half.

But the Banffers fought back and pulled one back through Innes Mackay on the hour mark before Rory Davidson equalised with 11 minutes to go.

Vale finished the game with 10 men after Jamie Tinnock saw red with seven minutes to go.

League table following today's games pic.twitter.com/09v7fCH0wG — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) August 28, 2021

Wick boss Manson said: “I have never known a start to the season like this.

“I have been at Wick for a long time as a player and now manager and we have never been known for draws.

“I’m not sure quite what is going on. Everything was going to plan. Both of Deveronvale’s goals came from headers and we were quite a small side on Saturday due to our injuries and unavailability.

“I couldn’t find many faults in our performance and we scored two good goals. The application and attacking play was good.

“Steven Anderson looked back to his best and David Allan got another goal so there were lots of positives to take from the game.”

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart was pleased with the character shown by his side to take a share of the spoils.

He said: “There wasn’t much between the teams. It would have been an entertaining game for the neutrals.

“Wick put us under pressure early in the second half but the boys responded once we went 2-0 down and they showed a lot of character to get it back to 2-2.

“I thought we were going to sneak the win but then we had Jamie sent off. It was a strange decision as I wasn’t quite sure what the referee saw.

“Even down to 10 men we still created a couple of chances but the draw was probably the right result.”

The match between Fort William and Brechin City was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Fort.