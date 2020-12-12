Cammy Bowden hopes Huntly can seize their Scottish Cup chance this weekend.

The Black and Golds face Lowland League side Dalbeattie Star at Christie Park in the competition’s second preliminary round.

For Highland League clubs competing in the Scottish Cup is a prestigious occasion with the prospect of a tie against one of the country’s biggest clubs a possibility if you can get through a few rounds.

Defender Bowden hopes Huntly can get past the first hurdle in the tournament for the first time since season 2016-17.

He said: “We need to work on the stuff that we didn’t do quite so well on Saturday (1-1 draw against 10-man Deveronvale), but we’re all really looking forward to the game.

“It’s a big chance at home in the Scottish Cup to go and do well and everyone’s looking forward to it.

“As a player there’s always that buzz about the Scottish Cup and the opportunity it provides to potentially get through some rounds and play teams from a higher level.

“But it will be a tough game against Dalbeattie, but hopefully we can get our first win of the season against them.”

Bowden joined Huntly in the summer after 11 years at Turriff United.

During his time at the Haughs, he experienced a number of ties against SPFL opposition.

The Scottish Cup is a prestigious trophy for Highland League sides. However, the one that stands out was in the 2012-13 campaign was Turriff reached the fourth round and faced First Division Morton. After a draw at the Haughs, they were defeated in a Cappielow replay.

Bowden added: “We had some decent games when I was at Turriff. I think the best we did was reaching the fourth round and we earned a replay against Morton.

“We drew with them at the Haughs and then went to Cappielow. So it can be a great occasion for people to play against these teams, but firstly we’ve got to focus on putting in a good performance on Saturday to get a result.”

Huntly are still seeking their first win of the season under new manager Allan Hale after they picked up their first point in the Highland League against Deveronvale at the weekend.

Bowden believes it is only a matter of time before they click fully into gear.

He said: “I think they are because it’s a good team full of good characters.

“Everyone wants to win and they’re not happy with just getting a point on Saturday and there are some really good players.

“I think things are coming together, we’ve got a few new boys coming into the team, so things can take a bit of time to get that momentum going, but certainly it will come.”