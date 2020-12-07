Highland League: Huntly boss salutes Euan Storrier after Deveronvale penalty save

Huntly boss Allan Hale praised goalkeeper Euan Storrier for saving a point against 10-man Deveronvale.

The sides drew 1-1 at Christie Park, with the Banffers seeing Courtney Cooper sent off shortly before the hour.

After that it was the visitors who had the clearest chance to win the game with a penalty nine minutes from time when Cammy Bowden pulled down Scott Dunn.

However, Storrier saved Dane Ballard’s effort with his legs to earn Huntly a point.

Gaffer Hale said: “I’m disappointed we only came away with a point, but in the last 10 or 15 minutes we were under the cosh so a point is probably fair.

“Sometimes numerical advantage doesn’t count for anything because the other team know they need to work harder and do to make up for it.

“For the majority of the first half and for 25 minutes of the second I thought we were the dominant team, but we couldn’t get the second goal when we were on top and in the end we’re thankful to Euan for saving us a point.

© Jason Hedges/DCT Media

“That was a massive moment because if Deveronvale score I’m pretty sure they win the game.”

Vale boss Steve Dolan said: “We’re wondering how we’ve not won the game. We’ve lost a goal from a set piece again, two last week one this week.

“But I think in general play, and especially once we went down to 10 men, were outstanding.

“We get the penalty and Dane put his hand up wanting to take it and it’s a good save by the goalie.

“In the last 15 minutes we created five or six decent chances we just didn’t get the goal.”

Vale led after only 64 seconds when Kyle Gauld fired home from 20 yards.

Ryan Farquhar passed up two good chances to increase the lead either side of the interval before Logan Johnstone blasted home an equaliser on 50 minutes after Gavin Still’s poor punch from Reece McKeown’s corner.

© Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Cooper received a second yellow card for a challenge on Gavin Elphinstone eight minutes later.

But in the closing stages Deveronvale were most likely to win it.

Besides Ballard’s saved penalty Dunn hit the right post, Ballard had a header saved and they could have had a second spot-kick when Dunn collided with Storrier, but ref Alex Shepherd decided it was just outside the box.