Highland League: Graeme Rodger wants to maintain Formartine Scottish Cup record as Turriff clash approaches

Graeme Rodger hopes Formartine United can continue their fine recent record in the Scottish Cup this season.

The Pitmedden side face Highland League rivals Turriff United at North Lodge Park in the second preliminary round tomorrow.

In all of the last five seasons Formartine have reached the third round of the Scottish Cup and on two occasions they’ve progressed to the fourth round.

Midfielder Rodger said: “It’s hard to say how we’ve managed that, but we’ve had a good record in the Scottish Cup and we had that run to play Partick Thistle (in season 2016-17), which was good.

“We’ve also been unlucky – we drew Cove one season in the fourth round and couldn’t get past them, which was disappointing.

“Although we do have a good record in the Scottish Cup, that doesn’t count for anything this season.

“But it would be good if we could keep it going and have another good run and, with the league season being shorter, having the extra games would be good.

“It’s great to play in the Scottish Cup and at this stage you’re hoping to get through a few rounds to try and face teams from a higher level and test yourself against teams from a higher level.”

Formartine will be up against their former manager Kris Hunter tomorrow.

A number of the current North Lodge Park squad were signed by the Turriff boss, including Rodger, who was recruited from Deveronvale in the summer of 2015.

He added: “It was Kris who took me to the club and I’m thankful to him for that.

“There’s a lot of us still here who were signed by Kris and I’m grateful he brought me to Formartine and I don’t have a bad word to say about him and I’m sure his Turriff team will give us a tough game.”

Formartine and Turriff met a fortnight ago at the Haughs on the opening weekend of the Highland League season.

It was Formartine who ran out 5-1 winners on that occasion. However, Turriff manager Hunter took some positives from that encounter, but says his side need to cut out the individual mistakes which cost two weeks ago if they are to beat Formartine in the Scottish Cup.

He said: “It’s one of the toughest ties we could have asked for, especially away from home.

“We played them on the first day of the season and we know their qualities so it will be hard.

“But it’s a one-off game and all the pressure is on Formartine, so we’ve just got to play with freedom because the pressure is on them.

“We do take positives from the last game because I think we had more possession, but individual errors cost us at important points.

“Formartine punish you if they make those mistakes and they showed their experience by punishing us for the mistakes.

“But the way we tried to play and tried to keep the ball was pleasing, so hopefully we’ve learned from that and we can cut out the mistakes.”