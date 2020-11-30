Highland League: Fraserburgh gaffer Mark Cowie thinks fan return calls vindicated, while Inverurie boss Andy Low hails hitman Neil Gauld

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is pleased the Highland League is getting the chance to show supporters can safely attend games.

The Broch defeated Lossiemouth 2-0 in front of fans at Grant Park on Saturday courtesy of second-half strikes from Scott Barbour and Gary Harris.

Fraserburgh is in Tier 1, which allowed the Coasters to admit a maximum of 300 fans, and Cowie said: “I think it just proved all along what I’ve felt.

“The amount of fans that were at the games managed to social distance easily.

“The players and staff of each club were looked after and the fans were able to have a good time.

“There wasn’t that much shouting, which I think is part of the rules, but it was good to get them in because fans are a very big part of it.

Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low hailed Neil Gauld as being as good as any finisher he’s seen in the Highland League.

The striker notched both goals in the Railwaymen’s 2-0 victory over Keith behind closed doors at Harlaw Park.

The Maroons finished with 10 men with Craig MacAskill sent off, but Locos gaffer Low was pleased to start the campaign with a win and Gauld on target.

He said: “He’s as good a finisher as I’ve seen in the Highland League, but Neil gives you everything else as well.”

Locos have also brought midfielder Hamish Ritchie back to the club following a month on loan at Cove Rangers.

In Andy Roddie’s first game in change Keith had Liam Strachan (on loan from Formartine United) and Logan Watt (loaned from Fraserburgh) in their squad.

Elsewhere, Fraser Robertson’s goal gave Rothes a 1-0 win over Huntly in Allan Hale’s first game.

Meanwhile, Fort William’s fixture against Strathspey was postponed.