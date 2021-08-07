Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Highland League: Fraserburgh come from behind to put six past Brora

By Callum Law
07/08/2021, 4:49 pm
Brora's John Pickles and Fraserburgh's Paul Campbell battle for the ball
Brora's John Pickles and Fraserburgh's Paul Campbell battle for the ball

Fraserburgh recovered from two goals down to thump Brora Rangers 6-2 at Bellslea.

Brora, the Breedon Highland League champions, made a great start and were 2-0 in front inside quarter of an hour.

But the Broch produced a remarkable comeback to run out emphatic winners and make it three wins out of three.

Visitors make fast start

It took Brora only three minutes to take the lead with Dale Gillespie rifling a right-foot shot from 30 yards into the top left corner of the net.

The Cattachs with the wind at their backs started strongly and Mark Nicolson headed over from Gregor MacDonald’s free-kick on 12 minutes.

And just a minute later they doubled their lead with Jordan MacRae getting the better of Willie West to latch onto a through ball before stabbing beyond the advancing Paul Leask.

On the quarter hour mark Brora keeper Joe Malin was tested for the first time keeping out Sean Butcher’s strike from the right side of the area following a Grant Campbell’s free-kick.

Soon after Malin made another fine save from Butcher after Paul Campbell’s neat reverse pass opened up space in the box.

Kieran Simpson, centre, wins a header for Fraserburgh against Brora

But on 24 minutes Fraserburgh did pull one back.

Ryan Cowie’s long throw-in from the left side was flicked on by Butcher and when Brora failed to clear Paul Young volleyed home from 10 yards.

In the 28th minute Fraserburgh equalised to cap off an enthralling and action-packed opening half hour.

Butcher’s knockdown on the edge of the area dropped for Paul Campbell who fired an excellent left-foot shot into the bottom right corner from 15 yards.

The game continued to be played a frenetic pace and Colin Williamson made a fine block to stop Paul Campbell getting another shot on target.

Who can gain upper hand after the break?

The opening to the second period was just as enthralling. Seven minutes after the restart Bryan Hay’s crossfield pass found Scott Barbour and after jinking inside Nicolson the striker curled a shot against the right post.

Barbour threatened again soon after burrowing between Nicolson and Colin Williamson on the left hand side of the box, but Malin blocked the low shot.

It was Fraserburgh who got the next goal in the 64th minute with Paul Campbell’s corner from the left headed back across goal by Kieran Simpson and Butcher was on hand to net from close range.

On 73 minutes the Broch moved two in front with Paul Campbell’s inswinging corner from the left missed by Malin in the swirling breeze and sub Jamie Beagrie arrived at the back post to head home.

And just a minute later it was five for the home side with Barbour’s chipped ball in from the left flank headed into his own net by Brora defender Josh Meekings.

The scoring wasn’t done yet with Barbour getting in on the act eight minutes from time finishing Gary Harris’ cross from the right at the back post.

Brora’s disappointment was complete in the closing stages when Andrew Macrae received a second yellow card with three minutes remaining for retaliating to a foul from Hay.