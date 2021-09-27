Sport / Football / Highland League Highland League: Fraserburgh bounce back from Scottish Cup setback; Huntly add to Fort’s woes By Callum Law 27/09/2021, 6:00 am Scott Barbour netted a hat-trick for Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased his side responded to their Scottish Cup disappointment with a 7-0 Breedon Highland League win against Strathspey Thistle. The Broch were knocked out of the cup by Sauchie Juniors, but remain top of the Highland League with 28 points from 10 games. Boss Cowie said: “We knocked the ball about well, we created a lot of chances, we were impressive defensively. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe