Highland League: Fraserburgh bounce back from Scottish Cup setback; Huntly add to Fort’s woes

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased his side responded to their Scottish Cup disappointment with a 7-0 Breedon Highland League win against Strathspey Thistle.

The Broch were knocked out of the cup by Sauchie Juniors, but remain top of the Highland League with 28 points from 10 games.

Boss Cowie said: “We knocked the ball about well, we created a lot of chances, we were impressive defensively.