Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie wants to have a selection headache every week.

The Broch face Nairn County at Station Park tomorrow with Cowie having plenty of options at his disposal.

What was already a strong squad was bolstered by the signings of Lewis Duncan and Scott Henry during the summer.

With this season also being considerably shorter than normal trying to give everyone game time has resulted in Cowie loaning out four players.

Captain Ryan Christie has joined Maud to build up his sharpness after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, Logan Watt has gone to Keith and Greg Buchan and Ryan Sargent have been loaned to Deveronvale.

Cowie said: “I wanted to have a headache rather than having to scramble to field teams.

“We’ve built a strong squad and we’ve built it on the basis of having a 45-game season which we’ve not got this season.

“So we’ve adapted a bit with Logan Watt going on loan to Keith, Ryan Christie has gone on loan to Maud to get games and Greg Buchan and Ryan Sargent are away to Deveronvale on loan.

“So we’ve cut it down to a squad of about 18 and the guys that are needing game time and looking for that will get it at other clubs.

“It was a success for Ryan Sargent last season and I’m sure it will be the same for all of them this season.

“With the guys we’ve got we know we’ve got a strong pool and if we lose any of them the loan players can come back and they’ll be sharp and ready to take over.”