Highland League Cup final postponed

Today’s Highland League Cup final has been postponed due to Keith’s Kynoch Park being waterlogged.

The showpiece fixture between Buckie Thistle and Rothes will be rearranged in due course.

Heavy rain in recent days has taken a toll on the pitch with an inspection this morning ruling that the cup final could not go ahead.

A Highland League statement read: “Please note that today’s Utilita Highland League Cup Final has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

“Details of the rearranged match will be notified in due course.”