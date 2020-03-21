Highland League clubs declare Brora champions after coronavirus shutdown

Brora Rangers have been crowned Highland League champions after clubs agreed to end the 2019-20 season early.

A meeting of member clubs today concluded the season officially finished when it was suspended on March 13.

This means Brora, who led the way by 13 points from second-place Inverurie Locos, are this season’s winners.

The semi-finals and final of the unfinished Highland League Cup will be played early in the 2020-21 season.

A statement from the league said: “The league therefore goes into a form of hibernation until such time as football resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic passes.

“At that time, the possibilities for creating meaningful competitions in season 2020-2021 will be considered and that, in turn, will depend on when resumption takes place.

“In such a difficult time for all, the meeting was clear in its view that issues much more important than football currently predominate, with health and livelihoods being far more significant.”

Decisions on what will happen to the SPFL, as well as most leagues across the world, are yet to be made.