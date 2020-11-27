Highland League: Cammy Bowden hopes Huntly can surprise this season

Cammy Bowden hopes Huntly can be on one of the Highland League’s surprise packages this season.

A shortened 15-game campaign gets under way for all clubs tomorrow, with Huntly away to Rothes in their curtain-raiser.

Early momentum will be key for all clubs this season with Bowden, who joined from Turriff United in the summer, optimistic Huntly can fly under-the-radar and make the top half.

He said: “It’s so important that we get decent results in our first few games. It’s going to be tough against Rothes but get a bit of momentum going and you never know where you can find yourself in the table.

“There could be a few surprises this season and I hope Huntly is one of them.

“I don’t suppose there’s too many people looking around the league asking what Huntly could do, but I think this group is capable of doing it.

“Speaking to the manager and coaches, I can see how ambitious they are and they want to be at that end of the table. That’s what the whole squad wants to do.

“They definitely don’t want to find themselves in that position they were in last season.”

It has been a change of scenery this summer for Cammy Bowden with his move to Huntly. He left Turriff United and Haughs after making more than 350 appearances for the club.

He had served latterly as club captain and had played for Turriff for 11 years.

However, after discussions with new boss Allan Hale, he was convinced Christie Park was the place for him.

He added: “I’m really enjoying it. They’ve got a different style to what I am used to – that’s been a fair change to adapt to that system. But it’s been great working with the players.

“I think everyone is champing at the bit. We can’t wait to get out on the pitch. Rothes are a really good side and have done well winning the Highland League Cup. But we’re ready.”

Meanwhile, Huntly could hand latest signing Max McGinlay his debut against Rothes.

The 19-year-old forward, who is the son of former Huntly player and manager Dave McGinlay, has joined on loan from Formartine United.

Boss Hale said: “I am really pleased to welcome Max to the club on loan.

“Max is comfortable playing up front, behind the striker or wide therefore his versatility is important in terms of the options it provides us. We are looking forward to working with Max and seeing his development throughout his time with us.”

