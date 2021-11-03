Highland League: Buckie Thistle v Nairn County off as second consecutive Jags game falls to the weather

Tonight’s Highland League meeting between Buckie Thistle and Nairn County is off, with the Victoria Park pitch waterlogged.

It was hoped the game would go ahead, with Buckie already having a weekend off when the weather put paid to Saturday’s match at home to Wick Academy.

However, continued wet conditions in the north-east mean the Jags’ playing surface is yet to dry out, with a pitch inspection seeing the fixture called off.