Sport / Football / Highland League Highland League: Buckie Thistle v Nairn County off as second consecutive Jags game falls to the weather By Ryan Cryle 03/11/2021, 1:00 pm Buckie's match against Nairn has been postponed. Tonight’s Highland League meeting between Buckie Thistle and Nairn County is off, with the Victoria Park pitch waterlogged. It was hoped the game would go ahead, with Buckie already having a weekend off when the weather put paid to Saturday’s match at home to Wick Academy. However, continued wet conditions in the north-east mean the Jags’ playing surface is yet to dry out, with a pitch inspection seeing the fixture called off. 🌧️ Unfortunately tonight's game against @NairnCounty has been postponed due to a waterlogged after an early pitch inspection! All tickets purchased will be valid for the rearranged date which will be communicated in due course. pic.twitter.com/IwfvAXPQ3R — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) November 3, 2021