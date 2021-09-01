Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League: Brechin City v Brora Rangers postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

By Danny Law
01/09/2021, 8:57 pm
The game was due to take place at Glebe Park on Saturday.
This weekend’s Highland League match between Brechin City and Brora Rangers has been postponed.

The clash between two of the teams expected to challenge near the top of the table has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Brora Rangers.

It is the second Brora match to be postponed after their midweek North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Lossiemouth was also shelved.

It is also a second postponement in a row for Brechin who were due to play Fort William last weekend only for that game to be called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Fort.

A Highland League statement said: “Please note that Saturday’s Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Brora Rangers has been postponed.

“This is due to the fact that Brora Rangers FC have crossed the player unavailability threshold for Covid-19 positive test and self-isolation requirements.”