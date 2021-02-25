The SFA have asked the Highland League and Lowland League if they would be willing to conduct Covid-19 tests ahead of talks about a possible restart.

It is understood the two divisions at level five of the Scottish football pyramid have a meeting with the governing body today regarding when they may be able to resume and prior to those discussions have been asked if they would be in a position to carry out testing.

All football in Scotland below the Championship has been suspended since January 11 and it is not yet clear when, or if, it may return.

Prior to the shutdown clubs outwith the Premiership were able to train and play while carrying out temperature checks on those involved.

From last month the Championship clubs have also started carrying out Covid-19 testing.

Clubs in League One and Two have offered to conduct weekly coronavirus tests on personnel in a bid to get their campaigns up and running again.

However, figures within the Highland League have previously ruled out testing because of the cost and it is believed that will be relayed to the SFA.

It is understood if clubs were to test it would cost them around £1500 a week.

It is not known if Highland League clubs not being in a position to carry out Covid-19 testing could lead them being in cold storage for a longer period than their League One and Two counterparts and the potential ramifications that could have for the pyramid play-offs.