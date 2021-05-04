Highland League: Andy Roddie pleased to bring Michael Ironside to Keith

Keith manager Andy Roddie believes Michael Ironside will give the Maroons “another dimension”.

The winger has joined the Kynoch Park side on a two-year contract from Junior outfit Deveronside.

Ironside has previously played in the Highland League with Turriff United and Roddie is looking forward to seeing the impact he can make at Keith.

He said: “Michael’s another good addition to the squad and he brings another dimension that we’re looking for.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Michael Ironside from Deveronside Juniors Welcome to the club Michael! pic.twitter.com/KttOnN194y — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) May 4, 2021

“It’s great for the competition for places which is something we’re looking to get within the squad.

“It always helps when you’ve got players who have played in the Highland League that have that bit of experience.

“But outwith that there are players who are at Junior and Amateur level who are capable of making the step up to the Highland League.

“Michael is more than capable of stepping up to the Highland League and competing in our squad.

“We’re looking to freshen things up and create healthy competition and hopefully we can be up there challenging.”

Keith have also brought in former Dundee, Montrose, Ross County, Cove Rangers, Deveronvale, Huntly and Peterhead goalkeeper Barry Thomson as goalkeeping coach.

Boss Roddie – who was appointed in November – believes the future is bright for the Maroons.

He added: “We can do nothing but thank the board. We’ve identified the signings we want to make and the board have backed us and allowed us to make these signings in Craig Reid and now Michael.

“We’ve also brought Barry Thompson in as goalkeeping coach as well. Barry’s got a wealth of experience and was a great goalkeeper and is a great coach.

“We’ve spoken to the chairman and he’s spoken to the board and they’ve backed us.

“Certainly going forward Tommy (Wilson) and myself couldn’t ask for any more in terms of the support they’ve given us.”