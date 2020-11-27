Highland League: Andy Low’s Inverurie Locos aim for flying start

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low insists a fast start is vital for any club hoping to be in Highland League title contention.

The Railwaymen start the new season against Keith at Harlaw Park tomorrow.

Inverurie Locos are viewed as one of the sides likely to challenge at the top end of the table, but with the league campaign consisting of only 15 games, Andy Low knows they can’t afford many dropped points.

The Garioch gaffer said: “A good start is very important, if you want to be up near the top you can’t afford to drop many points.

“It’s a 15-game season. It’s going to get away from you very quickly if you’re not picking up full points most weeks.

“Although I think it will be a closer league and there are probably going to be six teams involved in it, I don’t expect any one team to run away with it, I don’t think you can afford to drop many points.

“There are no excuses, it’s been a stop-start pre-season for everyone, but we need to get on with it and getting on with it would be picking up three points on Saturday.”

Keith are under new management in Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson and Low added: “They’ll get an instant reaction at Keith and we know they will be a threat going forward, but also defensively well-organised.”

Elsewhere Deveronvale host champions Brora at Princess Royal Park, Buckie Thistle make the long trip to Harmsworth Park to face Wick Academy, Fort William meet Strathspey Thistle and Clachnacuddin clash with Nairn County.