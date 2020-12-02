Highland League: Andy Low delighted with Inverurie contract extensions

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is thrilled to have secured three players on extended contracts until 2024.

Goalkeeper Morgan Cook, defender Thomas Reid and midfielder Andrew Watt have all committed their futures to the Railwaymen.

All three have come through the Harlaw Park club’s youth development system and boss Low believes they can be important players for the Garioch outfit going forward.

He said: “It is a great opportunity to reward these three lads with long term deals.

“All three have come through the Locos youth development and are now very much established first team players.

“I think their attitudes and progress throughout pre-season has been very evident and they will all have a big part to play going forward.

“Special mention needs to go to Morgan Cook who has been very patient, I was delighted for him to register a clean sheet and a very good all-round performance on Saturday.

“It was pleasing and rewarding to see us finish the game on Saturday with Morgan, Thomas, Craig Gill and Jordan Cooper all on the field.

“I think that’s a testament to all the hard work that goes in from everyone at the club, and how we look to develop our young players through the youth system, giving them their opportunities.”