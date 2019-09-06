Hero Fraserburgh goalie Leask fired up for Forres battle

Fraserburgh goalie Paul Leask was thrilled and relieved to go from potential villain to hero in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Broch, who face Forres Mechanics in the Highland League tomorrow, reached the Shire Cup final with a 6-5 win on penalties over Buckie Thistle.

After a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park the shoot-out was packed with drama.

Fraserburgh had passed up the chance to win it in the regulation five spot-kicks with Paul Young hitting the bar.

With the score at 5-5 Leask stepped up and hit the Buchan side’s eighth penalty over the bar, which handed Kevin Fraser the chance to win it.

The keeper saved from Fraser before Jamie Beagrie scored and Kieran Adams blazed over to send the Broch through.

On his penalty miss, Leask said: “It was just a disaster – I was thinking I either had to save the next one or I’d be walking home.

“I’m just glad I went the right way for Kevin Fraser’s penalty and then to win it after that was great.

“I usually practise penalties every night at training and usually manage to find the top corner.

“But on Wednesday I tried for the top corner and missed it by a mile – I’m thankful I managed to make a couple of saves.”

Fraserburgh had Michael Rae sent off at the end of the first half, but with 10 men took the lead through Paul Campbell only for Kieran Simpson’s late own goal to force the pens.

Leask added: “It’s hard to sum up, it was great to get the win in the end.

“It was disappointing to be down to 10 men and I’m not sure if there was much in it.

“We battled on and I didn’t feel we deserved to lose a goal in injury time.

“Kieran Simpson had to try to get something on it because they were queuing up behind him. He was unlucky it crept in.

“If it had gone to extra-time it may have been difficult to lift ourselves.

“But it’s different when it’s penalties. We battled on and they were throwing men into the box in the last 10 minutes.

“But even with 10 men I felt we edged it in terms of chances, so to concede a goal was pretty cruel.

“Everybody’s spirits stayed high and we managed to get the job done.”

The Broch face Formartine United in the final on Friday October 4 at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium as they look to win their first silverware since the Aberdeenshire Shield in 2016.

Leask said: “There have been a couple of years where we haven’t done well in the cups, so I think it was about time we started reaching finals again.

“We’ve got a team to do well in the cups and we want to be battling on all fronts, so we’re delighted to be in the final.

“We’ve been winning cups for years at the Broch – we know what it takes – but in the last couple of years it hasn’t happened, so hopefully we can change that.”

League leaders Fraserburgh will look to maintain their 100% record tomorrow when Forres visit.

Leask said: “We’ve been on a good run since the start of the season and we don’t want it to stop.

“Getting to the Aberdeenshire Cup final helped keep the momentum going ahead of another tough game.

“We’ll take it one game at a time and try to keep pushing on. There’s no let up for us.”