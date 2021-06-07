Hermes and Stonehaven join the Aberdeenshire and District FA

Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) president Finlay Noble is pleased to welcome two new members to the association.

Junior sides Hermes and Stonehaven have joined the ADFA, swelling the membership of the association to 16.

Membership of the ADFA allows clubs to play in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, the Aberdeenshire Shield and Aberdeenshire League.

Noble, who became ADFA president last month, said: “I’m a big lover of the Aberdeenshire FA and the tournaments that we have.

“So to see two more clubs looking to join and being successful in joining, it’s brilliant.

“I’m pretty sure there’s one or two others who may be looking at doing similar.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get them in, if and when they apply.

“It’s good for the association. The Aberdeenshire FA is a very active association and one of the few in Scotland that is active.

“I would argue that there’s probably only two associations that are active, which is ourselves and the North of Scotland FA.

“It’s good that clubs are looking to come and join us.

“Myself and the other office bearers went to visit both Hermes and Stonehaven and the enthusiasm from both clubs was brilliant.

“That can only bode well for the future, because that sort of enthusiasm is infectious.

“Both clubs have got ambition and we need to nurture ambition.

“Hermes have got quite a sizeable youth development scheme and Stonehaven are the same.

“It’s two clubs coming into the association with good backbones who will hopefully prosper.”

As it stands, Hermes will play in all three Aberdeenshire competitions next season.

Initially, it appears Stonehaven will only compete in the league due to not having floodlights at Glenury Park.

But the Hive do have plans to install floodlights in the future.

ADFA secretary Willie Young said: “I am delighted that member clubs have voted in Hermes JFC and Stonehaven JFC to become members of the association.

“The objectives of the association are to promote and develop the game of association football and to extend the association.

“The addition of these two clubs brings our membership up to 16 clubs

“Following very little football being played last year because of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, the association is looking forward to starting the season with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup at the start of July.”