Harris to end Fraserburgh injury hell tomorrow

Fraserburgh striker Gary Harris is set to end almost 18 months of injury hell tomorrow.

Harris has been ruled out for more than a season with a long-term knee problem.

However, Broch manager Mark Cowie confirmed he is ready to make his long awaited comeback away to Fort William.

Cowie said: “As of this weekend Gary Harris will start playing again.

“He has been back in full training for a month now and we will get him thrown in again.

“It has been a frustrating time for Gary as he has been out for a good year to 18 months.

“He was out with the cartilage and ligaments in his knee.

“It has been a tough road for Gary but to his credit he has worked hard to get back.

“It will take him a while to get that match sharpness back but he is looking as well as I expected him to.

“That just leaves Ryan Christie and Cameron Buchan as long-term injuries.

“The rest of the guys are fit or near enough fit.”

Currently sitting third in the Highland League table, Fraserburgh trail leaders Brora Rangers by six points but hold a game in hand.

The winter weather has hit the Broch this month with away games against Buckie Thistle in the Highland League Cup and Clachnacuddin in the league postponed.

After two inactive weekends they returned to action with a 3-2 win over Buckie Thistle.

Cowie said: “Postponed games are just part and parcel with the weather and the fixtures.

“We have had more Wednesday night games than Saturday recently. “Thankfully we are managing to cope at the moment.”