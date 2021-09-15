Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Greg Buchan hoping Huntly experience Scottish Cup feel-good factor

By Callum Law
15/09/2021, 6:00 am
Greg Buchan, right, is hoping Huntly can progress in the Scottish Cup
Greg Buchan has experienced the feel-good factor the Scottish Cup can generate and he hopes to see it again at Huntly.

The Black and Golds start their cup campaign against East of Scotland League Premier Division outfit Hill of Beath Hawthorn at Christie Park at the weekend.

For Breedon Highland League clubs the dream is to progress through the rounds and secure a tie against one of the country’s bigger clubs.

Midfielder Buchan was at Fraserburgh when they faced Rangers in the Scottish Cup in 2018.

Although the 23-year-old was an unused sub it’s an experience he looks back on fondly and one he’s eager to replicate at Huntly.

He said: “It’s a really big week for the players and the club.

“Sometimes you only need to win a couple of games – which is still difficult – and you can be facing one of the big boys.

“I experienced that at Fraserburgh when we played Rangers and that was brilliant.

“Hopefully we can have something similar at Huntly.

“The only slight disappointment for me was not getting on in the Rangers game.

“But there were guys there who had been with the club for years and deserved to be on the pitch a lot more than me.

“I was not long in the door, I was quite young and I hadn’t been playing regularly so it was one of those things.

“Hopefully at Huntly if we have a good run I’ll be on the pitch if we end up with a big tie.”

Huntly looking for return to form

Buchan moved to Huntly in the summer from Fraserburgh with hope of playing on a more regular basis.

That has been case so far this season with Buchan hoping the Blacks and Golds can get back to winning ways in the Scottish Cup after six games without a victory.

He added: “I’m really enjoying it at Huntly, we started the season quite well.

“It’s been a bit disappointing in the last few weeks that we’ve fallen away a bit against the so-called better teams.

“We would have liked to have challenged them a bit more.

Huntly manager Allan Hale

“We’ve conceded a few too many goals for our liking, but hopefully we can put things right in the Scottish Cup and try to advance.

“When the draw was made we didn’t know much about Hill of Beath, but Allan Hale and Stefan Laird do their homework.

“They give us as much information as they can to allow us to prepare as best we can for the game.”