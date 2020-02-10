Inverurie Locos boss Low hails ‘great bunch’ after return to winning ways

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low was pleased with the way his side responded to their 4-0 loss at Brora Rangers.

The Harlaw Park men bounced back from their heavy defeat in the top-of-the-table clash with a 3-1 victory against Deveronvale.

Greg Mitchell opened the scoring for the hosts before Mark Souter doubled the advantage.

Vale pulled one back through Ryan Sargent but Chris Angus put the result beyond doubt after he side-footed home a Neil Gauld pass in the dying embers.

Low’s side sit second in the table but are 11 points behind leaders Brora Rangers having played one game more.

The Inverurie boss said: “I thought the boys played well.

“I knew I was going to get a good response after the Brora game because they had shown the right attitude in training during the week.

“They are a great bunch of lads who work hard.

“I thought we were comfortable and I didn’t think the scoreline reflected how the game went.

“We prepared for the conditions to be tough but it wasn’t quite as bad as we were expecting.

“We still managed to play a lot of good football on the deck and I felt we were in control throughout the match.

“In terms of the league, we are just concentrating on ourselves.

“I have said over the last couple of weeks that winning the league has become too much of a stretch, if I’m being honest.

“Finishing in the top three is our target.

“Hopefully we can go on a winning run to put ourselves in a position to achieve that.”

Deveronvale assistant manager Craig Stewart said: “At one point I felt we were going to get something from the game.

“It would have been an injustice if we had grabbed an equaliser but we would have taken it.”

Buckie Thistle captain Kevin Fraser was disappointed not to take all three points from an action-packed encounter at Forres Mechanics.

Robbie Duncanson and Declan Hughes put the Mosset Park men 2-0 up before a Sam Urquhart penalty and a Scott Adams strike levelled matters before the interval.

There was no more scoring in the second half but Forres ended the match with nine men after Callum Howarth and Stuart Soane saw red. Buckie, however, were unable to make the numerical advantage count.

Fraser said: “We conceded two sloppy goals but managed to get back in it.

“I thought we were going to win it at the end. We were the better team in the second half.”

Elsewhere, Highland League leaders Brora Rangers eased to a 5-1 victory at Strathspey Thistle thanks to a hat-trick from Jordan MacRae along with strikes from Bjorn Wagenaar and Martin Maclean.

Clachnacuddin defeated Lossiemouth 4-3, while Rothes edged Keith 3-2 at Kynoch Park with Gregg Main netting the winner for Ross Jack’s men.

Huntly’s trip to Wick Academy was postponed on Friday night due to the severe winds that were forecast.