Graeme Stewart says he’s facing positive Buckie Thistle selection dilemma for Highland League Cup semi with Brora

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart says there are still places up for grabs in his side for Sunday’s Highland League Cup semi-final.

The Jags face Brora Rangers in the last four of the 2019-20 League Cup.

Stewart believes his side is in good shape having faced a number of Junior sides in pre-season.

And the Victoria Park gaffer expects to have a few selection dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s game.

Buckie’s final training session is this evening and Stewart says there’s still time for players to force their way into the team to face Brora.

He said: “I know probably eight or nine of my starters for the game.

“There’s a couple of places up for grabs and we had a training session on Tuesday and we’ve got another tonight for players to show me they want to be in the team.

“I’ve told the players that and I’m being genuine when I say there are places up for grabs.

“I don’t enjoy doing it, but I’ve got no issue with leaving players out. Having to leave players out is a better problem than worrying about who you’re going to play if you’re short on numbers or not playing very well.

“It’s a good problem to have. I’d much rather have 15 or 20 boys who are all playing well and giving me difficult decisions rather than the opposite.”