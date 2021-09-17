Graeme Stewart hopes Cumbernauld is first stop on Buckie’s Scottish Cup journey

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart wants their clash with Cumbernauld Colts to be the start of a Scottish Cup run to remember.

The Jags take on Lowland League opposition at Broadwood this evening.

During Stewart’s time in charge at Victoria Park he has landed ties against the likes of Inverness Caley Thistle and Dunfermline.

The Thistle boss hopes this first round tie is the beginning of another good campaign in the national competition.

Stewart said: “We’ve had them watched and we’ve prepared well.

“We want to go further in the tournament because it’s good for the club and the players.

“Over the years Buckie have had some good glamour ties and that’s what the boys want.

“We want a tie against cup tie and if we’re going to get that we have to beat Cumbernauld.

“It’s a massive game for us, but hopefully we can get through it.”

Friday night lights for Buckie

With Cumbernauld groundsharing with Clyde – who are at home tomorrow – this tie had to be moved to either Friday or Sunday.

Stewart says Friday was preferred option for Buckie and hopes they can make the best of the situation.

He added: “It’s not ideal, but they share their ground with Clyde so it was either Friday or Sunday.

“Friday was better for the boys, they give up enough time on a normal weekend and if it was Sunday they’d be giving up both days really because they’d be preparing for the game on Saturday.

“We had the options and we chose Friday which is probably the best of a bad situation and allows them to have a weekend where they can relax with their families.”

Buckie are without strikers Adam MacLeod (knee) and Declan Milne (groin).