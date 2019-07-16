Mathieson glad to be Haugh after taking chance to be co-manager at Turriff United

Graeme Mathieson is delighted to be back in football after becoming Turriff United co-manager.

Mathieson was assistant manager and co-manager with John Sheran at Cove Rangers.

After helping the Granite City side gain promotion to the SPFL last season, Mathieson left Cove earlier this month following Paul Hartley’s appointment as manager.

But he hasn’t been out of the game for long and has become Kris Hunter’s No 2 at Turra.

Mathieson said: “Leaving Cove was a huge disappointment to myself and after a couple of Saturdays without football you soon realise you’ll miss it.

“When Kris phoned me and gave me the opportunity to come to Turriff I was delighted to take it and I’m happy to be back involved again.

“When I met Kris and the chairman there’s not any great pressure or expectation on us. We see where they were last season (15th) and we’ll look to improve on that.

“We have a young squad, but we’ll look to sign one or two more experienced boys to help out.

“But we have Cammy Bowden, James Chalmers, Drew Copeland and Michael Ewen who all have a lot of experience.

“They’re important because a lot of our players are 17 or 18.

“It’s a fresh challenge and it’s a great club. I’ve met everybody and they’re all so welcoming and friendly.

“They have a fantastic set-up at the Haughs and the facilities available to us to work with the players is fantastic. They’re keen to look after the players as best they can and I think I’ll enjoy it.”

Boss Hunter added: “I think Graeme is one of the top coaches in the area and that’s shown with what he did at Cove over the years.

“He helped them get promoted and he’s always somebody I’ve held in the highest regard for the way he conducts himself and the way he organises his team.

“He likes working with young players and developing them so he’s an ideal fit for us and it’s great for Turriff to get somebody of his calibre in.

“We’ve always had a good relationship and spoken regularly and I wanted him on board. I’m delighted.

“He’s got a wealth of experience and has achieved a lot in the Highland League with Cove.

“Everybody I’ve spoken to holds him in the highest regard. I’m looking forward to working with him and I think the players are as well. I think he is someone who can bring on our young players.

“We’re under no illusions the young players do need coached.

“But Graeme enjoys that side of it, which is ideal for me.”