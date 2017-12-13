Locos striker Neil on track for 200 goals

Neil Gauld is on the cusp of making Inverurie Locos history.

The striker is just one strike away from becoming the club’s first player to hit 200 goals since they joined the Highland ranks.

Gauld rejoined his hometown team from Formartine United in the summer.

When he arrived back at Harlaw Park, Gauld discovered he was on 181 strikes for the Railwaymen and made it his aim for the campaign to reach the double century.

With 18 goals so far this term he now stands just one away.

He said: “It’s a big thing for me. I never realised I was on course until I came back to the club from Formartine United in the summer. Our club secretary Billy Thomson is good with the stats, I’m not one for keeping tabs on how many I’ve scored.

“But when he said at the start of the season I was on 181 goals it was definitely a target to get over the 200 mark.

“Although I have been injured and suspended for quite a few games this season, I’m close to it.

“I’ve had a good season so far and obviously I’m desperate to get that 200th goal and hopefully it will come sooner rather than later.

“It’s something to be proud of, and when I started I didn’t think of any records like that.

“But to be the first player to do it at Locos will be a great achievement. It wasn’t something I thought about at the start, but now I’m almost there it’s a great thing to achieve.”

The milestone will also mean a lot to Inverurie’s supporters – as some of them played a big part in securing his return.

The Inverurie Locos Supporters’ Club helped to fund the deal to bring Gauld back to Harlaw Park from Formartine.

He added: “I know a lot of the fans and I’ve got a good relationship with them.

“I get on with all the fans, they’ve always been good to me.

“They’ve played their part in me coming back.

“When I was leaving Formartine, as soon as Locos came in, it was always the team I was going to go back to.

“I know that they part-funded it and being able to give them something back is always good.”

Locos are scheduled to face Banks o’ Dee tonight in the Aberdeenshire Shield second round at Harlaw Park, but the match is expected to be postponed due to snow.

The other second round tie between Cove Rangers and Formartine United at North Lodge Park was postponed yesterday.