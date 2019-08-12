Gauld brace as Inverurie Locos roll over sorry Turriff United

Inverurie Locos striker Neil Gauld was delighted to hit a brace against Turriff United – but insists he needs to keep on scoring.

The hitman bagged a double in the Railwaymen’s 6-1 win at The Haughs to take his tally to four in three games.

But with so much competition for the Locos’ striking berth Gauld knows he needs to keep firing. Andy Hunter also scored on Saturday while Chris Angus and Jonny Smith are closing in on returns from injury.

Gauld said: “I thought it was a really good performance. Turriff started well and were the better team for the first 20 minutes.

“But we managed to get a hold of the game once the first goal went in and I felt we were the better team for the last hour or so.

“I’d had two in two before that so I was delighted to add another two against Turriff.

“It shows how competitive it is at the club for places in the team, I was top scorer last season and was on the bench for the first game of the season.

“But when I’ve got my chance I’ve scored goals so hopefully I can stay in the team for a long period.

“When Jonny and Chris come back I’ll need to keep scoring. If the strikers aren’t scoring this year there’s quality on the bench to replace them.

“Chris and Jonny are coming back and Kyle Gordon is competing for a spot as well. I think it brings out the best in players. It keeps you on your toes because you have to train well, stay fit and score goals.”

One disappointment for Inverurie was having Eric Watson sent off for two yellow cards.

Boss Neil Cooper said: “Eric being sent off was disappointing for us, I didn’t feel there was much in it.

“After the sending off we adjusted and Ryan Broadhurst and Mark Souter were excellent at centre-back and Ryan Stott did well going to left-back.

“Turriff started better than us in the first 15 minutes, but we were good at the back.

“When we had to be strong defensively we were and then we managed to get the first couple of goals which set us on our way.

“Neil Gauld and Andy Hunter have started in the last three games and scored in them all which is really good.”

Locos hit the front on 21 minutes when Calum DINGWALL – an early sub for the injured Andrew Watt – drilled home from 20 yards after Gauld’s effort had been saved by goalie Fraser Hobday.

Three minutes later Mark SOUTER headed home Ryan Stott’s corner from close range to make it 2-0 and on the half hour HUNTER fired Jamie Michie’s right-wing cross home from six yards.

Turra replied before the break when Cammy BOWDEN poked home after keeper Andy Reid spilled a Luke Kinsella corner.

But in the 49th minute it was 4-1 courtesy of WATSON after Hobday saved Michie’s long-range free-kick and Hunter’s initial rebound.

GAULD netted on 53 minutes, rifling home Stott’s centre from the left flank from 15 yards. Watson received a second booking for a tug on Angus Grant soon after before GAULD’S deft chip shortly after the hour completed the scoring.

Turriff boss Kris Hunter said: “We started really well, but we lose three goals which are avoidable.

“It’s about players taking responsibility and I don’t think enough are just now.

“We were 3-0 down and it was hard on us, but if you don’t defend properly you get punished.

“We got a goal before half-time which could have been a turning point, but the fourth goal was a terrible one to give away.”