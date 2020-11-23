Gary McGowan back at Huntly for FIFTH spell ahead of Highland League season

Gary McGowan has returned to Huntly for a fifth spell after joining the Highland League side on loan from Banks o’ Dee.

The 35-year-old has scored 64 goals in 242 appearances for the Black and Golds and manager Allan Hale was delighted to bring the experienced campaigner back to Christie Park.

He said: “ I am delighted to welcome Gary back to the club. Gary is a hugely popular figure within the Highland League and has been a prolific goalscorer wherever he has been throughout his career.

“At 35, he is as fit as ever and the desire Gary showed to come back to the club was pleasing.

“It’s an excellent signing for the club and one I’m sure our supporters will be pleased with. We are all looking forward to working with Gary throughout the course of the season.”

Chairman Gordon Carter added: “We are very pleased to have agreed terms with Banks o’ Dee to take Gary on loan for this season

“He is a very talented player with a huge amount of Highland League experience and it will, I am sure, please everyone involved at the club to see him back at Huntly.”

Hale has also signed 17-year-old former Cove and CBC Hilton attacker Jamie Boylan after he impressed as a trialist in the pre-season friendlies.

The Huntly boss said: “Jamie is a signing with the future in mind. He is only 17, but has acquitted himself well throughout pre-season with his work-rate, directness and pace.

“Jamie is another who possesses an excellent attitude and is someone who has already improved in the short time he has been with us and, although he has a lot to learn within the game, we feel we can work with him over time to get to the levels to play week in, week out in the Highland League.”