Garry Wood insists Formartine are under starters orders ahead of Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup cup tie against Dyce

Formartine United striker Garry Wood is looking for his side to race out the blocks as they get their new season up and running in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tomorrow.

United welcome junior side Dyce to North Lodge Park in the second round tie and Wood says he and his team-mates are keen to make an early impact in both the cup and the league.

He said: “It’s good to get going again and the fact it is a shorter season will really open up the league. There’s not much margin for error and we know we’ve had too many slip-ups in recent years so we have to eradicate that if we want to challenge.

“We’re not looking any further ahead than the first few games and all our energy is going into making sure we make a fast start and then try to build on it.

“We were disappointed with the Highland League Cup semi-final result against Rothes. We just didn’t turn up the day, but in the short break we’ve had since that game we’ve put it behind us and focused on the new season.”

United and Dyce are well aware of the respective threats in both camps after facing each other in a friendly last week but Wood is in confident mood.

He said: “We played Dyce last week in a friendly and lost 2-1, so we’re under no illusions about how tough this tie will be. They are a good outfit and showed that by going to Deveronvale and winning in midweek.

“They’ve got players with good Highland League experience there too. Obviously Jordan Leyden was with us last season and they have a few other experienced players in their side, so we know it will be a tough game, but hopefully we can get a result and get our new season up and running.”

Dyce boss Alfie Youngson hopes to see his side build on their 2-1 win in their first round game at Deveronvale on Tuesday.

He said: “It was a great occasion for us to get the chance to play in this competition for the first time on Tuesday.

“I don’t anyone had any real expectations of us at Banff against established Highland League side in Deveronvale and I’m sure they were favourites in the eyes of most folk against a junior team.

“But we played really well, especially in the first half and to get the chance to play at Formartine and have a shot at reaching the semi-final is great. Hopefully we can rise to the occasion again.”