Sport / Football / Highland League

From fan to captain Deveronvale’s Ross Aitken has gone full circle in Scottish Cup

By Callum Law
16/09/2021, 11:45 am
Deveronvale captain Ross Aitken was a Deveronvale fan growing up
Ross Aitken watched one of Deveronvale’s great Scottish Cup days as a fan – now he’d like to experience it as a player.

The Banffers take on East of Scotland League First Division Conference A side Haddington Athletic in the first round of the cup this weekend at Princess Royal Park.

Club captain and local boy Aitken supported Vale as a child and remembers watching them win trophies and have success in the Scottish Cup.

In 2007 Gregg Carrol’s Deveronvale side reached round four and faced Partick Thistle in front of 2700 fans at Princess Royal Park.

Aitken, 24, said: “I went and watched Deveronvale from a young age and I’ve seen the club be successful and seen the support that can come from that.

“It would be good to get back to what it once was when the club was winning trophies and competing at the top.

Ross Aitken watched Deveronvale play Partick Thistle as a fan

“That’s what we’ve got to try to bring back, we know it will be difficult but as players we’ve got to try to achieve that and get the supporters and community back into the high spirits of the past.

“I remember queuing to get a ticket for the Partick game with my dad because there was such demand and such a big crowd for that game.

“I’m proud to play for Deveronvale and I just work as hard as I can to try to bring success back to the club.”

Vale hoping to get past Haddington

Aitken hopes Deveronvale can have a Scottish Cup campaign to remember this season.

The defender added: “The Scottish Cup is a big competition for the club and not just financially.

“For us as players it’s an opportunity to maybe go and get that glamour tie as well.

“It’s a good competition to be involved in and you always have a buzz playing in the Scottish Cup.

“The fans enjoy it as well and it’s always something we want to look forward to.

“We want to progress as far as we can – but we can’t look beyond this game because Haddington will be a very good side – but we’ll be doing our best to progress.”