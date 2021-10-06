Fraserburgh’s Paul Young keen to avoid slip ups after strong start

Paul Young doesn’t want Fraserburgh to let up after an excellent start to their Breedon Highland League campaign.

The Broch take on Lossiemouth at Bellslea having claimed 31 points from a possible 33 thus far this term which has taken them to the top of the table.

But midfielder Young isn’t getting carried away and is focused on trying to maintain their impressive form.

The 29-year-old said: “We’re keeping ourselves level-headed and taking it one game at a time.

“We’ve got a strong squad and we’ve got coaches and a manager that know what they’re doing.

“We’re all hungry for success and winning cups in recent years has only added to that because you always want to win trophies.

“There’s a collective feeling of wanting to win games and do as well as we can for ourselves and the club.

“Lossiemouth is going to be a really tough game.

“They did well against Brora a couple of weeks ago and by all accounts they’re playing some decent stuff this season.

“We want to continue winning games and hopefully that breeds confidence for the remainder of the season.”

Lossie taking heart

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth are in action for the first time in a fortnight.

The Coasters last outing was a penalty shoot-out defeat to Brora Rangers following a 2-2 draw in the North of Scotland Cup.

Manager Joe Russell added: “We can take heart from that and the way we played. We got a draw and I was delighted with some of the football we played.

“It’s going to be tough and it’s no fluke that Fraserburgh are top of the league.

“It hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for us in the last few years.

“But hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves and get something out of the game if we play well.”

Team news from around the league

Elsewhere, Huntly are without nine players for Nairn County’s visit to Christie Park.

Angus Grant, Colin Charlesworth, Stuart Taylor, Liam MacDonald and Bradley Manson are injured.

Daniel Critchard has been loaned to Dyce for a month, Chris Hay is offshore and Aberdeen loanees Tom Ritchie and Jack MacIver will be playing for the Dons’ B side in the SPFL Trust trophy.

Clachnacuddin are missing Michael McRobert for their trip to North Lodge Park to face Formartine United, who have Daniel Park suspended.

James Brownie, Scott Hendry, Liam Duncan, Connor Grant and Stewart Hutcheon are still missing for Keith, who face Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.