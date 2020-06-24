Fraserburgh’s man for all positions Willie West thinks 2019/20 campaign was one of his best

Willie West felt the 2019-20 was one of his best for Fraserburgh and he hopes to hit the same heights whenever next term starts.

Last campaign, the 32-year-old – who’s comfortable playing in defence, midfield or attack – was one of the Broch’s key players as they won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, the Aberdeenshire Shield and finished third in the Highland League.

After a 2018-19 campaign that was blighted by injury, West felt he was back to his best last term.

At the moment there’s no clear indication of when next’s season Highland League will start, but when it does West hopes to reach the same standards.

He said: “For myself personally I felt it was one of my best seasons for a lot of years and I managed to stay injury free, which helped.

“The season before last I was out for four months and I’ve never had an injury like that, which has kept me out for that length of time.

“In some ways it was a blessing, because since then I’ve tried to do more to prevent future injuries.

“I’ve invested time in my strength and fitness and improved by education of the game and it’s put me in a good position.

“I’ve realised at my age I have to work a bit harder on my fitness and to keep up with some of the other lads in the team.

“I’ve been more focused and more motivated at the end of 2018-19 and last season and I’ve reaped the rewards of that.

“Hopefully I can keep it up, but I know it will get more difficult for me because I’m going to be 33 later this year, so it will get harder to prevent injuries, but hopefully I can still contribute to the team and help the young players coming through.

“There’s going to be a lot of competition for places when we come back, I don’t think anyone is guaranteed of their place in the Broch squad.”

West made his Fraserburgh debut in November 2003 and has played in many good sides at Bellslea.

However, he reckons the current squad Mark Cowie has assembled is the strongest he’s been part of since his first campaign with the Broch.

West added: “I think the first season I was at the Broch, which was 2003-04, we had resigned Russell McBride, Ian Murray had come back to the club I think and we had guys like Scott Clark and Kevin Bisset as well and that was a really strong squad.

“I didn’t play much that season because of the strength of the squad and, when I look back over the years, I always felt that was the strongest squad I played in and there was an expectation that we were assembling a team that would go and win the league again after winning it in 2002.

“We finished third falling away a wee bit at the end, but since then I think this current squad is the strongest.

“We’ve got players that can cover any position and I don’t think any player would be guaranteed a starting berth.”