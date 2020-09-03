Fraserburgh’s Gary Harris aiming for regular spot in new Highland League campaign after injury hell

Gary Harris’ aim for the new season is to play regularly for Fraserburgh again.

The striker has seen the last two campaigns curtailed by a combination of an anterior cruciate ligament injury and lockdown.

Harris returned to the Broch team in January after 18 months on the sidelines, but just a couple of months later football was shut down.

With clubs at all levels now able to train again and the Highland League scheduled to start on October 17, Harris is hopeful about the season ahead.

The attacker said: “I usually do set goals, but the last year and a bit has been a disaster with injury.

“I suppose I just want to get myself back in the team – which will be really hard – because of the strikeforce there is at the Broch and the goals we score.

“I just want to try to get as many games as possible and play every week, which I think everyone wants to do, so that’s the target at the minute.”

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has other forward options in the shape of Scott Barbour, Paul Campbell, Sean Butcher, Aidan Combe, Greg Buchan and Andrew Hannar in his squad.

As a result of the competition, Harris says he needs to keep showing improvements in his game if he is to become a regular fixture in the Fraserburgh starting line-up.

The former Turriff United and Deveronvale player added: “A few weeks before lockdown happened I was coming back into the team and I think I’d scored five goals. If you’d said before it that I would score five goals in six or seven games, I’d have bitten your hand off.

“I was quite happy with that and the lads were doing so well and the confidence was high because we’d won two cups and were doing well in the league.

“When you’re playing for a team like the Broch and you come back from these injuries, you really need to hit the ground running because if anything you need to be better than you were before to get into the team.

“With the strikeforce we’ve got, it’s really good and it’s really competitive.

“So I felt I had that challenge to try to be better than I had been before.”

Harris has been working hard during lockdown to keep his fitness up and strengthen his knee.

He said: “I’ve been doing a bit of online training with my brother-in-law (Stephen Gauld), who is a personal trainer.

“And over the last couple of months, we’ve been doing Broch training as well through Zoom.

“Ryan Cowie has been taking us and it’s been good. Ryan really looks after himself and he’s clued up about personal training, so we’ve been doing it twice a week.

“It’s been great for my knee to be honest because we’ve been doing a lot of strengthening exercises.

“The knee is feeling strong and I’ve been running all through lockdown and I’m probably as fit as I’ve ever been.”