Fraserburgh’s Finlay Noble pleased to see Brechin in the Highland League

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble is looking forward to welcoming Brechin City to the Highland League.

The Angus outfit will play in the division following their relegation from the SPFL last month.

Brechin had investigated the possibility of joining the Lowland League, but have now opted for the Highland League.

Broch chief Noble believes the Glebe Park side will be a fine addition.

He said: “I think all the clubs are looking forward to having Brechin in the league.

“I know there was some stuff about them maybe playing in the Lowland League, I think it was maybe exaggerated a wee bit.

“I spoke to Ken Ferguson (outgoing Brechin chairman) on Wednesday and they’re looking forward to coming into the Highland League.

“It wasn’t anything negative aimed at the Highland League. They were exploring the possibility of playing in the Lowland League because of player recruitment and the majority of their players coming from the central belt.

“I haven’t got an issue with Brechin City exploring what is best for their club, because that’s what I would do for my club.

“It’s a mutual thing – Brechin are looking forward to coming into the Highland League, seeing new grounds and meeting new people and it’s exactly the same for us.

“We’re looking forward to something fresh and something different and if that coincides with supporters coming back that’s brilliant.

“Brechin obviously didn’t want to be relegated. They’re coming from a different situation and they maybe don’t know quite what to expect.

“They’ll be hopeful they can get off to a good start and try to get back to where they’ve been playing their football for the last 70-odd years.

“That’s why the pyramid is so good, because it allows clubs to move up the levels and get promoted.

“But, unfortunately, where there is promotion somebody has to get relegated.”

Optimism with supporters set to return

Looking ahead to the new season, Noble is optimistic about the return of supporters to grounds.

When last season started in November, the 10 competing clubs in Moray and the Highlands were allowed to admit fans, but the six Aberdeenshire clubs weren’t.

Noble added: “I think the way things are heading we should have some fans in at the start of the season.

“As it stands there will be quite a lot protocols in place, but we know what they are.

“So hopefully it shouldn’t be too big an issue to implement.

“All the clubs did a lot of work last year in preparing for the return of fans.

“We didn’t have a game at Bellslea with fans, but we had away games at Lossiemouth and Nairn with supporters and it worked well.

“So I’m pretty sure every club will be able to accommodate supporters.”

Hopes dressing rooms may be available again

Noble is also hopeful that come next season Highland League clubs will be able to return to dressing rooms.

Social distancing meant last term teams were having to change in other areas if their dressing rooms weren’t big enough to allow for distancing.

He said: “Some clubs, ourselves included, were using hospitality suites as dressing rooms.

“If that doesn’t improve with supporters in then we won’t be able to get hospitality open if they’re being used as dressing rooms.

“But I’m quite hopeful there will be some relaxation with that.

“At Fraserburgh, we’re looking at putting in air circulation machines.

“Although it may cost a few thousands pounds, if it allowed the teams to get back in dressing rooms it would be money well spent.”