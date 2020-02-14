Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie looks for flawless run to push Brora Rangers in Highland League title race

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie admits it will take a flawless run to win the Highland League title – but they will push Brora Rangers all the way.

The Broch are 14 points behind the league leaders with three games in hand, while Brora have to visit Bellslea next weekend.

They have in-form Rothes up first tomorrow in a trip to Mackessack Park, as the big games come thick and fast for Cowie’s side.

With two trophies won this season, the Fraserburgh players have already experienced a successful campaign. However, Cowie is keen to make sure they give it their all in pursuit of the league crown.

Cowie said: “We have to be flawless and have the perfect end to the season. People are already saying it’s impossible – but it can be done.

“We’ve got a great bunch of guys, who, this season, have been fortunate to get two trophies on board. They know what it takes to be successful.

“But, at the same time, we’ve got to do more to get where we want to be. We want to play in the big games.

“It will be a big ask of the players but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“No one wants the league to be finished before the end of February. That’s not good for any club.

“We want to push it as long as we can and, if Brora are going to get their hands on the title, it’s delayed until we’ve had a good chance to give them a good race.”

Fraserburgh are the only side to beat Brora on home soil this season, with a 1-0 win in October. They, too, have only lost once at home – Inverurie Locos beating them 3-2 at Bellslea a fortnight after they beat the Cattachs.

Brora take on Keith at Dudgeon Park this weekend, ahead of the decisive clash next Saturday.

With Cowie’s side out of action last weekend, Rothes’ 3-2 win over Keith took the Speysiders above them in the Highland League table.

Rothes have been impressive since the arrival of Ross Jack, sitting third in the division and into the semi-finals of the Highland League Cup.

Cowie added: “They’ve got an ambitious board, who want to go places.

“Ever since I’ve been involved in Highland League football, Ross Jack is the best manager I’ve come across in terms of setting up his teams so they don’t concede. His teams are very well set up and limit your chances.

“You have to break them down but also keep out one of the best forward lines in the league, which is up there with ourselves, Brora, Inverurie Locos, Buckie and the rest.”

The suspended Paul Campbell will be missing for Fraserburgh tomorrow, while Gary Harris is still short of match fitness.

Cowie has, however, been boosted by the return of Ryan Sargent from his loan spell at Deveronvale. The teenage forward was loaned to the Banff side to aid his return from injury and contributed seven goals in 11 games.

Cowie said: “Ryan will be back in the squad and that will give us a real boost. He scored seven in 11 at Deveronvale and that’s exactly why we put him there, to get game-time after his injury.

“There have been a couple of games where players haven’t been performing as they have through the season.

“This will either give them a kick up the backside or give them a lift, seeing the calibre of player coming into the squad.”