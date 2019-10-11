Fraserburgh out to make Hay after shine of Aberdeenshire Cup final

After success in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay hopes they can aid their bid for more glory with victory against Brora Rangers.

The Broch play the Cattachs tomorrow at Dudgeon Park as two of the Highland League’s heavyweights go head to head.

The Buchan outfit won the Shire Cup last Friday, while Brora lifted the North of Scotland Cup on Sunday.

Both sides are eyeing more success this season and Hay hopes fourth-placed Fraserburgh can boost their title challenge with a win against Brora, who are second.

The defender said: “It was great to get the cup back to the Broch and everyone enjoyed themselves.

“It was back to training on Monday and Wednesday, so it was back to the serious stuff.

“Everybody is focused on tomorrow, it will be a tough challenge, but I think we can rise to that and get a result up there.

“It’s probably our toughest game so far this season. They’ve won in the North of Scotland Cup final against Inverness, so it will be tough, but we are up for the challenge.

“The aim before the start of the season was to bring trophies back to Bellslea.

“The main aim for us was the league and trying to challenge.

“It’s great to win the cup because of the history the club has in the competition, but now we want to push on in the league and if we could take points off our rivals it would be a big help and hopefully we can do that.”

Broch boss Mark Cowie is also keen to move on from the Shire Cup glory and refocus on the league. He believes Brora are the team to beat in a congested top six.

He said: “We celebrated last weekend, but now it’s forgotten about. We need to put it on the shelf and concentrate on the league again.

“As good as winning the cup was we need to focus on other things and forget about it. We can’t rest on it. It’s always good to get a trophy in the cabinet.

“That’s the first one, but we’re still competing in other competitions and we need to do our best in these.

“We need to concentrate on the games ahead to try to have more success and that starts with possibly the toughest game of the season away to Brora.

“They can pick an 11 from 18 or 19 players and it will still be a very strong team. In terms of the league, if we’re honest, anybody who finishes above Brora will win the league.

“They’re the benchmark, the team to beat. Buckie have had a great start and are deservedly top of the table, but I think Brora have a deeper squad to rotate from.

“Come the end of the season if you finish above Brora you have a real chance of winning the title. At this moment in time I feel they’re the strongest squad in the league.

“But I think it will be tight at the top this season.”

Elsewhere, leaders Buckie Thistle play Nairn County at Victoria Park while Deveronvale host Strathspey Thistle at Banff.

Turriff tackle Forres at the Haughs, Rothes face Wick and Fort William play Lossiemouth.