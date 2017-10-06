Fraserburgh midfielder Young hopes to bury pain of cup exit

Fraserburgh midfielder Paul Young is determined to bounce back against Deveronvale in the Highland League tomorrow.

The Broch will attempt to get back to winning ways against the Banffers after exiting the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday with a 4-0 defeat at Formartine United.

It was just the second defeat of the season for Mark Cowie’s side who sit second in the league table.

With Cove in Irn-Bru Cup action, Fraserburgh can go top with a win. But firstly Young is looking for an improved performance from midweek at Bellslea.

He said: “We were disappointed, I don’t think we really got going.

We had the ball for a lot of periods in the first half and didn’t really do anything with it and found ourselves 3-0 down.

“It’s definitely important we respond tomorrow.

“Deveronvale have been picking up quite a few good results of late, so make no bones about it, it will be a tough game.

“But we’ll have to do our best and hopefully get a win.

“It is good to have the game tomorrow because we need to bounce back straightaway.

“We had been on a good run and have been playing well. Wednesday was just a blip and we want to continue our good form.”

Vale boss Steve Dolan is also hoping his team can improve after Cove beat them 5-0 in the other shire cup semi-final.

He said: “Now we just have to get the lads up for tomorrow again, we said at the start of the season that there would be ups and downs.

“That was definitely a down, but hopefully we can kick on.”

Elsewhere, Turriff United look to get back to winning ways when they visit Strathspey, while Keith host Rothes at Kynoch Park.