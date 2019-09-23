Fraserburgh ‘gutted’ after late sucker punch knocks them out Scottish Cup

Fraserburgh captain Willie West said they were “gutted” to exit the Scottish Cup after being hit by a late sucker punch from Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

The Lowland League leaders won the first round tie 1-0 at Bellslea after George Hunter struck in stoppage time.

It was a victory the Rose scarcely deserved as Broch, playing with the wind at their backs in the second half, peppered the visitors’ goal but couldn’t score.

West said: “We’re very disappointed because over the course of 90 minutes we did enough to win the game.

“They were very clever, they were experienced at winning free-kicks in good areas and playing on the clock as well.

“Well done to them and we wish them all the best in the next round, but we’re gutted.

“It will be interesting to watch the highlights because I would like to think there would be more of our chances in them.

“But they were clinical – the only stat that matters is the 1-0. Their goalkeeper did very well when we did manage to hit the target and they defended very well in the second half.

“We’ve had a couple of good runs in the Scottish Cup and that’s why we’re so disappointed.

“It’s not just about us, the coaching staff, the committee and the fans all like a run in the Scottish Cup and we couldn’t get it.

“I still think we can play better than we did, but we probably have played worse and won games in the past.

“I still felt we did enough to win the game, but that’s football, maybe we need to be tighter at the back.”

With a helping breeze Bonnyrigg had the better of the first period. Hunter slid an effort wide from close range and also shot straight at keeper Paul Leask when through on goal.

Jonathan Brown fired just wide from 25 yards and at the other end Mark Weir held Scott Barbour’s low shot.

After the break it was total Broch domination. Paul Campbell’s strike from 30 yards was tipped over.

From the resulting Ryan Cowie corner goalie Weir flapped at the ball and tipped it on to the left post before it bounced clear.

In the 65th minute a long ball put Barbour clear, he found Campbell with a cutback, but Weir made a great save at point-blank range.

The goalie was having a fine afternoon and parried Michael Rae’s effort from 18 yards.

In the closing stages West’s header slipped just wide and when it looked like a replay was on the cards Bonnyrigg snatched victory in the 91st minute when Dean Brett got to the right byeline and HUNTER fired home the cross from eight yards.

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie said: “There was a strong wind and against it in the first half we weathered what they threw at us.

“Going in at half-time 0-0 we had a go at them in the second half and we threw everything at Bonnyrigg and I can’t fault the players.

“On another day it could have been 4-0 or 5-0, but everything dropped to a yellow shirt and sometimes we picked the wrong options at key times.

“They went up the park and scored a sucker punch. There were a couple of times where somebody takes a second too long, it doesn’t sound long, but in football it’s ages and it makes the difference.

“We’ve had success in this cup in the past and we’ve worked hard for it, this is maybe a time when that hard work hasn’t been rewarded.

“Their keeper and defence did well, but it feels like robbery.”