Fraserburgh gaffer Mark Cowie pleased with ex-Don Duncan’s debut in win over Peterhead

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie was pleased to win the Buchan derby as well as hand a new signing his first appearance and welcoming another two back from long-term injuries.

The Broch beat local rivals Peterhead 2-0 at Balmoor in Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Scott Barbour and Ryan Sargent on target.

It was a very positive first pre- season outing for the Bellslea team, with 18-year-old former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Duncan handed his first start.

Striker Gary Harris had only just returned to the side before lockdown following a cruciate ligament injury and winger Aidan Combe, who had last term curtailed by a knee problem, both featured in the second half.

Cowie said: “I felt we competed well, but we always usually compete well. I felt our play was on a par with Peterhead ,which was the pleasing thing.

“I think Lewis will do really well and he showed his attributes. He’s got a good touch and lots of ability.

“He’s got all the tools we look for in a player – his attitude is brilliant, he’s come from a higher level and he wants to progress and get back to that level.

“So hopefully we can get the best out of him and help him get back to that level.

“For the guys like Gary and Aidan, it was good to get them back and they showed up well.”

Barbour opened the scoring on 19 minutes, turning in Paul Campbell’s cross from the left and Campbell hit the right post before the half was out.

After the break, Peterhead striker Isaac Layne hit the same post and brought a good save out of Broch goalie Edward Flinn.

Sean Butcher crashed a shot off Peterhead’s bar before Ryan Sargent got a late second after Combe teed him up.

Peterhead gave opportunities to trialists Lewis Bell, Gregor MacDonald, Thomas Isaac, Derryn Kesson and Hashim Bakar.

Manager Jim McInally said: “When you play pre-season games I’m too experienced now to worry too much about the result because it’s all about looking at players.

“Fraserburgh started at a brilliant tempo, they did tire a bit, but the tempo they started at was a great lesson for our players and particularly the trialists.

“When you’ve got trialists you tend to overplay a bit to get people more in the game, but that played into Fraserburgh’s hands because they pressed us and because of that intensity from Fraserburgh it was hard for us to get the trialists in the game.”

The Blue Toon lost Simon Ferry to a groin problem in the second half and trialist Bakar appeared to dislocate his shoulder after an awkward fall within five minutes of coming on.

McInally added: “It’s unfortunate for Simon, we don’t think it should be too bad. The season is still a few weeks away and he’s such a fit boy that if he’s out for a couple of weeks he won’t miss anything.

“It’s so disappointing for Hashim, even for the incident where he gets injured he showed great pace and energy to get into that position.

“When it’s a trialist and that happens it’s horrible really, but we’ll see what he can do to help him.”

Meanwhile, Formartine United inflicted another 2-0 defeat on Peterhead at North Lodge Park yesterday thanks to early goals from Conor Gethins and Scott Lisle.