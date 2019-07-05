Fraserburgh gaffer hails Ryan ahead of testimonial

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has hailed captain Ryan Christie ahead of his testimonial.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, sees his long service to the Broch recognised tomorrow with a game against Buchan rivals Peterhead at Bellslea.

Christie made his debut in September 2002 and during his time at the club has won numerous cups and also recovered from serious back and knee injuries.

He is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament operation at the end of last year and boss Cowie is delighted that Christie’s long service and perseverance is being recognised.

Cowie said: “It’s great that Ryan is getting honoured in this way, he deserves the recognition and you could write a book about his attributes and accolades.

“I think a lesser man would have retired with what Ryan has gone through. He’s had a couple of back operations and knee injuries and operations.

“He’s currently coming back from a knee operation and he wants to come back.

“I think just about any other person would have hung up the boots, but he still wants to play for Fraserburgh.

“On the park I thought before his first back injury he had the potential to go on and be one of the best defensive midfielders of his era.

“His back injury curtailed him and then he was away from football for a wee while with his work (2008-2011). It was difficult for him get to back to where he was – but he’s been unbelievable for me as a player to manage.

“In terms of his attributes he’s strong, aggressive and hard, he’s probably the last of a dying breed in that sense.

“But he can play as well and is very clever even when we’ve sent him up front in games.

“But more importantly every time we have a request from the community for a player to present awards, or make an appearance at something or help out – Ryan is always one of the first to volunteer. He’s captain, and he’s first to volunteer his spare time to help the town.

“That says a lot about Ryan even more than his attributes on the pitch.”

With Christie currently rehabbing his knee, Cowie admits they will have to be careful about how big a role he plays tomorrow.

He added: “We have to be careful because we want him back playing full games for us again.

“We don’t want to take risks during his rehab because he’s worked hard to get to this point, but there’s a long road still ahead of him.

“We want to give him some recognition and allow him to have a part to play in the game.

“But at the same time we don’t want to set him further back from playing 90 minutes by risking him for five or 10 minutes in his testimonial.

“He understands that so we’ll have a discussion about what we’re going to do.”