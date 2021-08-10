Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Fraserburgh eager to show they can compete with Cowdenbeath in SPFL Trust Trophy

By Callum Law
10/08/2021, 11:45 am
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie is looking forward to face Cowdenbeath
Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie is determined to show they can compete with sides from a higher level when they face Cowdenbeath in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Broch take on the Blue Brazil at Bellslea (7.30pm kick-off) in the first round of the competition formerly known as the Challenge Cup.

The top four from last season’s abridged Breedon Highland League campaign have gained entry into the tournament.

Although some observers may view the SPFL Trust Trophy as something of a free hit for the Highland League sides, that’s not how Cowie and Fraserburgh are thinking.

The defender said: “We’ll be treating it like we would treat a league game I think.

“We want to prove we can compete at that level. There were boys in the team that felt after our Scottish Cup tie with Montrose we could compete with teams like that.

“This tie is another opportunity for us to prove that.

“There might be some rotation and changes from Saturday, but the players that come in will put a shift in and give a good account of ourselves.

“If we do that hopefully it gets us into the next round – we like to try to progress in the cups.”

Broch’s form is strong

Fraserburgh are in good form ahead of their meeting with Cowdenbeath.

On Saturday the Broch came from 2-0 down to defeat Highland League champions Brora Rangers 6-2 at Bellslea.

That made it three wins out of three in the league and already this term they have also won the 2020-21 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Cowie added: “It was a bad start we made against Brora. It’s not the first time it’s happened this season.

“We did it against Keith and Formartine in the Aberdeenshire Cup, so I don’t know what it is about starting games.

“But we seem to battle and manage to come back from losing positions.

Fraserburgh defeated Brora Rangers 6-2 at the weekend.

“We could easily have folded at 2-0 down against the league champions, but we didn’t.

“It keeps the momentum going for us, you want to win games and enjoy it as a team.

“It’s good to go into the midweek games on the back of a win at the weekend.

“It’s a long season and this is only August, so we’re not getting ahead of ourselves.

“But in every game, if we play to our strengths, then we know we’ll cause teams problems.

“I think we saw that on Saturday and even on our bench there is a lot of quality, so – even if games are tight – we can bring players on and they’ll make a difference.”